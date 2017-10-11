Democratic Young Guns Take Different Approach to Rebuilding Party

DES MOINES, Iowa — Before the Polk County Democratic Party’s steak fry, Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos was trying to give potential candidates the secret sauce for Democrats to win in rural areas.

The Sept. 30 event was Bustos’ first “Build the Bench” event outside her home state. The program helps train candidates looking to run for local office.

Bustos, as a member of House Democratic leadership, is working from within on recruitment. In contrast, two of the day’s other keynote speakers, Reps. Tim Ryan of Ohio and Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, have taken an insurgent approach to helping the party get back on track.

The event is the successor to what used to be former Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin’s steak fry and has been visited over the years by potential Democratic presidential candidates hoping to make connections in what is traditionally the first nominating state every four years.

Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, John Kerry and Al Gore all made the pilgrimage to Harkin’s steak fry on the way to their party’s nomination.

Dodging the question

Moulton and Ryan’s names have been floated as potential Democratic candidates in 2020, while Bustos is on the edge of the conversation. All three dodged questions about their presidential ambitions.

“I’m here because I got invited to be here,” Moulton said. “We’re trying to move the conversation and say that Democrats have a vision.”

Asked about 2020, Ryan said, “We’re focusing on ’18.”

Bustos, who passed on running for governor, said she was focused on rebuilding the Democratic bench but recalled advice from her late father Gene Callahan, a onetime chief of staff to Illinois Sens. Paul Simon and Alan Dixon.

“If you do a good job, the future will take care of things, and if you do a bad job, the future will take care of that, too,” she said.

The stage in Des Moines was literally set for future presidential hopefuls, as the flag draped behind it was from one of Obama’s last campaign addresses in the state.

Bustos said it was natural for her to come to Iowa. “I’ve worked in this state for 20 years of my career,” she said. “I know this state and I think the people here are very similar to the people I represent in Illinois.”

During her speech, Bustos touted her ties to the Hawkeye State, where she once worked as a journalist and in the health care industry.