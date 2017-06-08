Democratic Super PAC Targets Kushner Ahead of Comey Hearing

Jared Kushner arrives for the annual Days of Remembrance Holocaust ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda in April. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

A Democratic super PAC is running an ad ahead of former FBI Director James B. Comey’s Senate testimony targeting President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

American Bridge 21st Century is releasing the video as part of its series looking into members of the Trump team's ties to Russia.

The ad says Kushner is the first person in the administration reported to be under investigation by the FBI over possible ties with Russia.

The video points out that Kushner failed to disclose his meetings with Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak ahead of the Obama administration adding sanctions against Russia, and that Kushner met with the head of a Russian state-owned bank.

Kushner has come under fire in light of news reports he wanted to set up a back-channel for communication between Trump’s transition team and the Russian government, as the ad points out.

“The American people deserve transparency and accountability, not partisan games,” the ad says, calling for an independent commission.

Like its previous ad, the video is targeted at women though American Bridge declined to disclose how much money is being spent on the ad.

Kushner, who is a senior adviser to the president, is mentioned in Comey’s opening statement released Wednesday ahead of his testimony.

Comey claims that in a February meeting with Trump, as members of the president’s team were exiting the Oval Office, Kushner was one of the last people to speak with Comey before Trump asked him to leave.

According to Comey, Trump asked him to let go of the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who had been fired after it was revealed he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about conversations with Kislyak.

“Jared Kushner is one of the most influential people in Trump’s orbit and coincidentally is also right in the thick of this scandal,” American Bridge spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said in a statement.