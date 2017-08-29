DCCC Launches Health Care Facebook Ads in Targeted Districts

Members of the New Jersey Citizen Action group protested outside the Capitol as the Senate voted on health care legislation in late July. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is launching a new Facebook ad campaign aimed at nearly all of its 80 GOP targets that highlights the Republican health care bill.

The ads are targeted at Republicans who voted for the bill — and even Republicans who voted against it. The committee is delaying launching the ads in the three Texas districts it is targeting in light of the Hurricane Harvey's devastation. But they will eventually run in those districts.

The ads, provided first to Roll Call, highlight higher costs for seniors under the GOP plan, known as the American Health Care Act. They will run for one week. A DCCC spokesman declined to comment on how much the committee was spending on the Facebook ads.

The sponsored post on Facebook shows a picture of two seniors in a hospital room with the text, “The Republicans’ health care bill would add an age tax to older Americans, allowing them to be charged five times more than younger people. And [lawmaker's name] supported it.”

The last sentence will not appear in districts where the GOP House member voted against the health care bill, or in districts with open seat races.

The push is part of Democrats’ ongoing effort to highlight health care, which they view as a salient campaign issue as they look to flip 24 seats and win back the House.

While the AHCA passed the House, the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare failed in the Senate. Some vulnerable House Republicans voted for the unpopular GOP plan after receiving assurances that the Senate would improve the bill, but 20 Republicans bucked their party and voted against the House GOP bill.

Though congressional Republicans are shifting their focus to overhauling the tax system when they return from August recess next week, Democrats will likely continue to remind voters about the GOP health care bill.

“With Republicans in control of Congress, our healthcare is constantly at risk,” said DCCC Spokesman Tyler Law. “...This digital ad campaign will educate voters in our battlefield about the morally bankrupt age tax and remind people what is at stake in the midterms.”