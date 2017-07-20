Democrat Wants Another Crack at Walberg in 2018

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., will have to defeat Democrat Gretchen Driskell a second time to keep his seat. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Democrat Gretchen Driskell wants Round 2 with Rep. Tim Walberg for Michigan’s 7th District after losing to him in 2016 by 15 points.

With her announcement Wednesday to run again in 2018, Driskell, a former mayor and two-term member of the Michigan House of Representatives, is the first Democrat to enter the race.

“The economies in our towns need to be supported, so that everyone can make a living in the town they grew up in,” Driskell said in comments handed out by campaign staff. “No one should have to move to find work with all of the possibilities here at home for new and revitalized business.”

Driskell hammered Walberg for voting in favor of House Speaker Paul D. Ryan’s American Health Care Act passed in May, saying the legislation would raise premiums for the the predominantly blue-collar constituents in the district.

And she pitched the district’s industrial workers on revamping the economy, saying Michiganders “are known throughout the world for building and innovating, in shops large and small” and that “now is the time to build on these efforts.”

Walberg took a shot at Driskell through campaign spokesman Joe Wicks in a statement to the The Detroit News Tuesday.

“Voters already rejected Gretchen Driskell because she lied repeatedly on her resume, couldn’t pass any bills as a legislator and now she starts her campaign in debt,” the statement said, referring to a time Driskell referred to herself as a real estate “broker” even though she was a real estate agent who did not have a broker’s license.

Driskell has previously called Walberg’s attacks on the issue a “diversion” and has said that in the real estate world the terms “agent” and “broker” are interchangeable.

The voters in Michigan’s 7th District are some of those working-class whites Donald Trump tailored his 2016 presidential campaign messaging to when he promised a resurgence in U.S. manufacturing.

Trump thrashed Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton by 17 points in the district last November, per calculations by Daily KOS Elections. This, only four years after Mitt Romney won it by just four points over Barack Obama.

Roll Call/Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the district Solid Republican.

Walberg won his seat by four points over Democrat Sharon Renier in a hotly contested 2006 race before losing it in 2008 and reclaiming it two years later.

His share of the vote has climbed each cycle since then, from 50 percent in 2010 to 55 percent last year.