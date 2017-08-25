Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer Gets Democratic Challenger

Democrat Jane Raybould cited her experience in running a business and local government in announcing her challenge to Nebraska Republican Sen. Deb Fischer. (Jane Raybould for U.S. Senate via Facebook)

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer received a Democratic challenger as Lincoln City Council member Jane Raybould announced she would challenge the Republican incumbent.

Raybould criticized Fischer on both health care and for her vote to confirm Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Raybould cited her time as the lone Democrat on the Lancaster County Board as proof she can win an uphill race against Fischer and work with Republicans.

But aside from saying she would support consumer protections and subsidies in the 2010 health care law, Raybould was largely vague on proposed fixes, saying she would look into a single-payer type system and said she wanted a bipartisan group to examine changes.

Raybould cited her experience as vice president and director of buildings and equipment at B&R Stores, which runs supermarkets in Nebraska, according to the Lincoln Journal-Star.

“As a business owner, job creator, public servant, wife and mom with two great kids, I truly believe America only succeeds when all of us succeed,” she said.

Fischer won her seat in 2012 when former Democratic Sen. Ben Nelson announced his retirement. Fischer beat former Democratic Sen. Bob Kerrey, who was running for his old seat.