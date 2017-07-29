DCCC Organizers Launch New Partnership With Swing Left

Volunteers for Jon Ossoff, Democratic candidate for the Georgia 6th Congressional district, arrive in his campaign office in Atlanta, Ga., to canvass the district (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

Organizers associated with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee are launching a new partnership with Swing Left, an organization focused on flipping House seats, to expand the committee’s voter outreach in key districts, according to emails obtained by Roll Call.

Organizers on the ground in competitive House districts sent out emails to Friday encouraging supporters to attend a “Summer Canvass” on Saturday to talk to voters. The organizers, who are in the districts early as part of the committee’s “March into ’18” effort, are encouraging people to volunteer to knock on doors and talk to voters about the 2018 election.

“Volunteers can make or break an election, which is why it’s so important that we hit the ground running into 2018,” the organizers wrote in emails the emails.

The organizers wrote that the DCCC was starting a new partnership with Swing Left, a political action committee that connects volunteers with nearby swing districts with the goal of helping Democrats take back the House.

The group’s website notes they have more than 300,000 volunteers have signed up since the site went live the day before President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

According to a source familiar with the canvassing events, the Democratic organizers and Swing Left are teaming up in nearly all of the 20 “March into ’18" districts. They will be reaching out to their separate networks to host combined canvassing and organizing events throughout the election cycle.

The partnership is the latest example of how “March into ’18” organizers have been helping coordinate the grassroots organizations that were started after Trump was elected.

“They’ve given us training and how to effectively lead and organize,” said Debra Brunner, a speech therapist who is part of the Indivisible group in California’s 39th District, where one of the “Summer Canvass” events is happening on Saturday.

By working together, activists in the competitive House districts say they can more efficiently and effectively utilize their growing lists of volunteers.