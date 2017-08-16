DCCC Raises Over $6 Million in July

New Mexico Rep. Ben Ray Luján chairs the DCCC, which said it has received contributions from more than 200,000 first-time donors so far this year. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised more than $6 million in July, roughly $2 million more than it did in July 2015.

The campaign arm of House Democrats raked in $6.26 in July, with 40 percent of donations coming from online contributions, according to figures provided exclusively to Roll Call.

The average online donation was $17. So far this year, more than 200,000 donors have contributed to the committee for the first time.

The DCCC has raised more than $66 million in the first seven months of the year. At the same point in 2015, the last off-year, the committee had raised roughly $41 million. It currently has $23 million in cash on hand.

Democrats are energized about their 2018 prospects and are working to flip the 24 House seats necessary to regain control of the chamber. But monthly campaign committee fundraising totals are not necessarily the best indicators of which party will be victorious on Election Day.

“The DCCC’s record-breaking July fundraising is a further evidence that grassroots energy on the Democratic side is only growing stronger,” committee spokesman Tyler Law said.

“There’s no question that Democrats are on offense deep into the map while Republicans are stuck on defense, running scared from their constituents after failing to get anything done with unified control of Washington,” Law said.