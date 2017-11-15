DCCC Names First 11 Candidates in ‘Red to Blue’ Program

Angie Craig, the Democratic Farmer Labor candidate for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District in 2016, is running again in 2018. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is naming 11 candidates Wednesday to the first round of its Red to Blue program, which highlights strong Democratic recruits.

The list of 11 candidates, obtained first by Roll Call, includes recruits running in 10 competitive GOP-held seats and in one open seat Democrats are hoping to keep blue.

Washington Rep. Denny Heck, the chair of recruitment, and Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark, the vice chair of recruitment, will co-chair this cycle's Red to Blue program.

Being named to Red to Blue opens doors for candidates who can tout their inclusion on the list to donors. Candidates also benefit from guidance and staff resources from the DCCC, which has been in contact with all Democratic House candidates who have been willing to collaborate and communicate with the committee this year.

The DCCC evaluates candidates’ fundraising, grassroots engagement, local support, ties to the community and campaign infrastructure when deciding who makes the cut for Red to Blue.

This cycle’s first round is earlier than last cycle’s when the first 16 candidates were named in early February of the on-year. Additional rounds of Red to Blue candidates for 2018 will be rolled out more frequently and in more targeted batches than in previous election cycles.

“The House is in play in 2018 and incredible Democratic challengers are stepping up to run across the largest offensive battlefield in a decade,” DCCC Chairman Ben Ray Luján said in a statement. The DCCC expanded its target list last week, for a total of 91 GOP-held seats.

“These candidates have their own unique experiences rooted in these districts, but what they all have in common are records of service to their communities and our country,” Luján added.

The DCCC on Wednesday is also naming certain districts to two additional lists — Majority Makers and True Blue.

Red to Blue candidates

Arizona’s 2nd District: Former Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, who vacated the 1st District to run for Senate in 2016, is now running in what could be an open seat if GOP Rep. Martha McSally jumps into the Senate race. Kirkpatrick ended the third quarter with $269,000.

Rating: TossupColorado’s 6th District: Jason Crow, a retired Army Ranger, is challenging GOP Rep. Mike Coffman, a perennial Democratic target who’s proven hard to knock off. Crow had $393,000 in the bank.

Rating: Tilts RepublicanIowa’s 1st District: Abby Finkenauer, a state representative, has won strong labor support and the backing of EMILY’s List in her quest to take on GOP Rep. Rod Blum. She had $169,000 in the bank.

Rating: Leans RepublicanIllinois’ 12 District: Brendan Kelly, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney, is considered a top Democratic recruit against GOP Rep. Mike Bost. Kelly had $305,000 in the bank.

Rating: Leans RepublicanKansas’ 2nd District: Paul Davis, the former state House Minority Leader, won the 2nd District when he ran for governor in 2014 against GOP Gov. Sam Brownback. Now he’s vying for the open seat being vacated by GOP Rep. Lynn Jenkins. He had $344,000 cash on hand.

Rating: Leans RepublicanMichigan’s 8th District: Elissa Slotkin, a former Assistant Secretary of Defense and CIA analyst, is challenging GOP Rep Mike Bishop. She has $377,000 in the bank.

Rating: Leans RepublicanMinnesota’s 2nd District: Angie Craig, the 2016 nominee in the open seat, is back for a rematch against GOP freshman Rep. Jason Lewis, who narrowly defeated her last fall. Lewis is number 2 on Roll Call's list of the 10 most vulnerable House incumbents. Craig had $2,500 in the bank at the end of the third quarter.

Rating: TossupNorth Carolina’s 9th District: Dan McCready, a solar energy financier and Marine veteran, is trying to take on GOP Rep. Robert Pittenger, who faces a serious primary threat. McCready had $700,000 in the bank.

Rating: Likely RepublicanNevada’s 3rd District: Susie Lee, a philanthropist who finished third in the 2016 primary for the 4th District, is now running for the open seat Rep. Jacky Rosen is vacating to run for Senate. She has support from EMILY’s List and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. She had $308,000 in the bank.

Rating: Tilts DemocraticNew York’s 22nd District: Anthony Brindisi, a state Assemblyman, has generated lots of excitement from Democrats who think he’s their best shot to unseat GOP freshman Rep. Claudia Tenney. Brindisi had $399,000 in the bank.

Rating: Tilts RepublicanPennsylvania’s 6th District: Chrissy Houlahan, an Air Force veteran, is trying to take on GOP Rep. Ryan Costello, who won re-election last year despite Hillary Clinton winning his district. Houlahan, the former executive of an athletic wear company, had $662,000 in the bank.

Rating: Leans Republican

Majority Maker Districts

These 83 districts are the remaining GOP-held seats the DCCC is targeting, plus several competitive open seats currently held by Democrats, like New Hampshire’s 1st District and Minnesota’s 1st District. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates both of those races Tossups.

True Blue Districts

These eight open seats are currently held by Democratic members and are expected to remain in Democratic hands. All eight races are rated Solid Democratic by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales. They include Arizona’s 9th District, where the DCCC is listing Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton, Colorado’s 2nd District, Hawaii’s 1st District, Massachusetts 3rd District, Maryland’s 6th District, New Mexico’s 1st District, Texas’ 16th District, where the committee is listing El Paso Judge Veronica Escobar, and Texas' 29th District.