DCCC Launches Digital Ads Over GOP Tax Vote

Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock speaks with reporters as she leaves the Capitol after voting for the GOP’s tax plan Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Seizing on the House’s passage of the Republican tax plan Thursday, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is launching digital ads in more than 40 GOP-held districts, including against Republicans who voted against the plan.

The ads, provided first to Roll Call, will run on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The committee is also rolling out a website, TaxCutsandJobsAct.com, that allows voters to submit their own video testimonials about the tax plan. The site will be promoted in Google search ads.

The latest advertising is a sign both Republicans and Democrats think the passage of this week’s tax overhaul in the House is a winning issue for them in 2018. The National Republican Congressional Committee also launched Facebook ads Friday morning against 25 Democratic targets. Not a single Democrat voted for the GOP plan.

The DCCC Facebook ads will use local news stories to publicize the passage of the bill. The ads are running in the following 38 districts:

Seven of these Republicans, marked with asterisks above, voted against the GOP tax plan Thursday. The DCCC also attacked Republicans who voted against the GOP health care plan earlier this year.

Google Search ads will be especially targeted to Fitzpatrick, Katko, Knight, Comstock, Coffman and Hurd’s districts. The DCCC is trying to capitalize on their purchase of a URL named for the GOP bill, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Voters in Lance and Blum’s districts, as well as California’s 21st District represented by Rep. David Valadao, will also see Facebook and Instagram ads that feature video testimonials from constituents.

Voters in the District of Columbia, New Jersey’s 2nd District (an open seat with the retirement of Rep. Frank A. LoBiondo), Texas’ 32nd District (Rep. Pete Sessions) and Illinois’ 12 District (Rep. Mike Bost) will see infographic ads on Twitter.