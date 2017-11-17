DCCC Launches Digital Ads Over GOP Tax Vote

Seizing on the House’s passage of the Republican tax plan Thursday, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is launching digital ads in more than 40 GOP-held districts, including against Republicans who voted against the plan.
The ads, provided first to Roll Call, will run on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The committee is also rolling out a website, TaxCutsandJobsAct.com, that allows voters to submit their own video testimonials about the tax plan. The site will be promoted in Google search ads.
The latest advertising is a sign both Republicans and Democrats think the passage of this week’s tax overhaul in the House is a winning issue for them in 2018. The National Republican Congressional Committee also launched Facebook ads Friday morning against 25 Democratic targets. Not a single Democrat voted for the GOP plan.
The DCCC Facebook ads will use local news stories to publicize the passage of the bill. The ads are running in the following 38 districts:
- Arizona’s 2nd District (Martha McSally)
- California’s 4th District (Tom McClintock)*
- California’s 10th District (Jeff Denham)
- California’s 22nd District (Devin Nunes)
- California’s 25th District (Steve Knight)
- California’s 39th District (Ed Royce)
- California’s 45th District (Mimi Walters)
- California’s 48th District (Dana Rohrabacher)*
- California’s 49th District (Darrell Issa)*
- California’s 50th District (Duncan Hunter)
- Colorado’s 6th District (Mike Coffman)
- Florida’s 18th District (Brian Mast)
- Florida’s 26th District (Carlos Curbelo)
- Florida’s 27th District (Open)
- Iowa’s 1st District (Rod Blum)
- Kansas’ 2nd District (Open)
- Kansas’ 3rd District (Kevin Yoder)
- Maine’s 2nd District (Bruce Poliquin)
- Michigan’s 11th District (Open)
- Minnesota’s 2nd District (Jason Lewis)
- Minnesota’s 3rd District (Erik Paulsen)
- Nebraska’s 2nd District (Don Bacon)
- New Jersey’s 3rd District (Tom MacArthur)
- New Jersey’s 7th District (Leonard Lance)*
- New Jersey’s 11th District (Rodney Frelinghuysen)*
- New York’s 11th District (Dan Donovan)*
- New York’s 19th District (John J. Faso)*
- New York’s 22nd District (Claudia Tenney)
- New York’s 24th District (John Katko)
- New York’s 27th District (Chris Collins)
- Pennsylvania’s 6th District (Ryan A. Costello)
- Pennsylvania’s 7th District (Patrick Meehan)
- Pennsylvania’s 8th District (Brian Fitzpatrick)
- Pennsylvania’s 15th District (Open)
- Texas’ 23rd District (Will Hurd)
- Virginia’s 10th District (Barbara Comstock)
- Washington’s 8th District (Open)
Seven of these Republicans, marked with asterisks above, voted against the GOP tax plan Thursday. The DCCC also attacked Republicans who voted against the GOP health care plan earlier this year.
Google Search ads will be especially targeted to Fitzpatrick, Katko, Knight, Comstock, Coffman and Hurd’s districts. The DCCC is trying to capitalize on their purchase of a URL named for the GOP bill, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Voters in Lance and Blum’s districts, as well as California’s 21st District represented by Rep. David Valadao, will also see Facebook and Instagram ads that feature video testimonials from constituents.
Voters in the District of Columbia, New Jersey’s 2nd District (an open seat with the retirement of Rep. Frank A. LoBiondo), Texas’ 32nd District (Rep. Pete Sessions) and Illinois’ 12 District (Rep. Mike Bost) will see infographic ads on Twitter.
