DCCC Adds 11 GOP Targets, including Paul Ryan

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has added 11 Republicans to its 2018 target list, including Speaker Paul D. Ryan.

The DCCC is now targeting 91 GOP districts next year. Twenty three are districts that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won last year, and 68 were won by President Donald Trump. The new targets were first reported by the Washington Post.

“The DCCC has successfully built the largest battlefield in over a decade, with strong campaign ready tow in tough races across the map in 2018,” chairman Ben Ray Luján wrote in a Thursday memo marking one year until the 2018 midterm elections.

Republicans are largely on defense in the House, and acknowledge that historic trends could work against them. On average, the president’s party loses 33 seats in the first midterm elections of the administration.

The DCCC’s new targets include districts that Trump won handily, as well as newly competitive districts. Their original target list indicated Democrats would be going after Republicans in Trump country. The new targets include:

Democrats also added four open seats to their target list in the following districts: