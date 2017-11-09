DCCC Adds 11 GOP Targets, including Paul Ryan

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has added 11 Republicans to its 2018 target list, including Speaker Paul D. Ryan.
The DCCC is now targeting 91 GOP districts next year. Twenty three are districts that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won last year, and 68 were won by President Donald Trump. The new targets were first reported by the Washington Post.
“The DCCC has successfully built the largest battlefield in over a decade, with strong campaign ready tow in tough races across the map in 2018,” chairman Ben Ray Luján wrote in a Thursday memo marking one year until the 2018 midterm elections.
Republicans are largely on defense in the House, and acknowledge that historic trends could work against them. On average, the president’s party loses 33 seats in the first midterm elections of the administration.
The DCCC’s new targets include districts that Trump won handily, as well as newly competitive districts. Their original target list indicated Democrats would be going after Republicans in Trump country. The new targets include:
- Rep. Paul D. Ryan: Trump won Wisconsin’s 1st District by 10 points according to Daily Kos Elections. Ryan won re-election 35 points in the district that Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates Solid Republican.
- Rep. Glenn Grothman: Trump won Wisconsin’s 6th District by 20 points, and Grothman was elected to a second term by 20 points in a district rated Solid Republican.
- Rep. Mia Love: Inside Elections changed Utah’s 4th District rating from Solid Republican to Lean Republican when Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, a Democrat, announced he would challenge Love. Trump won the district by 7 points and Love won re-election by 12 points.
- Rep. Peter King: Inside Elections rates this race Solid Republican, and Trump won the 2nd District by 9 points. One of King’s Democratic challengers, Tim Gomes, has loaned his campaign $1 million.
- Rep. Trey Hollingsworth: Trump won the Indiana’s 9th District by 19 points, and Hollingsworth won his first term by 14 points. But Democrats believe they can exploit Hollingsworth’s recent arrival in the district, which he moved to the fall before the GOP primary. Inside Elections rates the race Solid Republican.
- Rep. Tom McClintock: McClintock won re-election by 25 points, while Trump carried California’s 4th District by 16 points. The district is rated Solid Republican.
- Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers: The district is Solidly Republican, but Democrats believe they have a strong challenger in former Washington State University Chancellor Lisa Brown. Trump won Washington’s 5th District by 13 points while McMorris was re-elected by 19 points.
Democrats also added four open seats to their target list in the following districts:
- Ohio’s 12th District: GOP Rep. Pat Tiberi is retiring, opening up his Solidly Republican district, which Trump won by 11 points.
- Pennsylvania’s 11th District: Rep. Lou Barletta is leaving his House seat to run for Senate. Trump won the district by 24 points and Inside Elections rates the race Solid Republican.
- Pennsylvania’s 15th District: Moderate GOP Rep. Charlie Dent decided to retire from Congress, putting his seat in play in 2018. Trump won the district 8 points and Inside Elections rates the race Lean Republican.
- Texas’21st District: GOP Rep. Lamar Smith announced last week that he is retiring, opening up the Solidly Republican district. Even though Trump won the district by 10 points, Democrats believe they have a strong candidate in Joseph Kopser. Kopser, an Army veteran and entrepreneur, had outraised Smith the past two fundraising quarters.
