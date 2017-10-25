Source: David Schweikert Not Considering Arizona Senate Run

Schweikert is not considering running for Senate. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

Rep. Dave Schweikert is not considering running for Senate in the newly open race, a source close to the Arizona Republican confirmed Wednesday.

Schweikert had hinted he was leaning against it, telling reporters earlier on Wednesday, “I’m not sure I have the burning passion that that type of race would take.”

Schweikert said his personality was more fit for a governor. The source close to the congressman said he is eyeing a run for governor in 2022, and that he wants to remain in the House with a focus on his work on the Ways and Means Committee (though that committee has been experiencing a GOP exodus recently).

Schweikert and fellow GOP Reps. Martha McSally, Paul Gosar, and Andy Biggs were listed among potential contenders following GOP Sen. Jeff Flake’s announcement Tuesday that he would not be running for re-election in 2018.

Asked about a potential Senate run, GOP Rep. Trent Franks said Wednesday said, “Right now I’m not leaning in that direction.”

The GOP members of the Arizona delegation are planning to meet Thursday for a “family conversation” to discuss if anyone is interested in running, Schweikert said.

State Sen. Kelli Ward is already in the GOP primary, having launched a campaign against Flake. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race a Toss-Up.

