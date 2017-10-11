Curbelo: Regulatory Fix to Bump Stocks a ‘Big Mistake’

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., says that pushing for a regulatory fix banning bump stocks is a big mistake. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

Rep. Carlos Curbelo on Wednesday called Speaker Paul D. Ryan’s push for a regulatory fix banning bump stocks “a big mistake.”

“If we agree that this should be banned we should have the courage of our convictions and proceed with legislation that will make that explicitly clear,” the Florida Republican said.

Curbelo introduced a bipartisan bill to ban bump stocks with Massachusetts Democrat Seth Moulton on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which regulates firearms and interprets the meaning of gun control laws Congress passes, twice found under the Obama administration that they cannot prohibit the devices, Curbelo noted.

“If they were to change their interpretation now, they would be on some very weak legal footing,” he said.

Curbelo said he plans to continue building support for his bill with Moulton, which has 10 Republican and 10 Democratic original co-sponsors.

“Let’s do the right thing; let’s be courageous,” he said. “Let’s not try to sweep issues under the rug. This deserves a real solution, and members should be given an opportunity to get on the record.”