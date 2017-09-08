Curbelo Might Move Family to a Shelter During Irma

Reps. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., said he might take his family to shelter from Hurricane Irma. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida said he might move his family to a shelter as Hurricane Irma moves toward Miami.

Curbelo’s family lives in a part of Miami that is not part of a mandatory evacuation order, but Curbelo said that he might still move, the Miami Herald reported.

“We do have some tall trees around our house, and given the strength and the magnitude of this storm, I don’t feel entirely secure at home — especially with our two little girls, ages 7 and 5,” Curbelo said.

Sen. Marco Rubio, who also lives in Miami, said he is still debating whether to leave but said he is “confident” his house will withstand the storm.

The two were speaking to reporters Thursday at the Miami-Dade County emergency operations center as it looked more and more likely that Irma would hit the Miami area after crashing through the Caribbean.

Rubio’s home was built in 2005, after new regulations created after Hurricane Andrew in 1992 led to homes being constructed to withstand higher winds.

“The question is, how will we get in and out and, more importantly, how to get to my mom,” Rubio said.

Rubio also said the path of the hurricane should make people wary of traveling far.

“If you look at the map of Florida right now, there’s not many places you look at and think, ‘That looks like a pretty safe place.’”