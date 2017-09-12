Cruz’s Twitter Account Liked A Porn Account

Sen. Ted Cruz’s staff said the offending post has been reported to Twitter. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Twitter followers of Sen. Ted Cruz got an eyeful when they checked what the Texas Republican was liking these days.

Cruz’s personal account late Monday showed he liked a two-minute pornographic video from the Twitter account @SexuallPosts, the New York Daily News reported.

The account later tweeted to Cruz simply, “Thanks for watching ted!”

Thanks for watching ted! — Sexuall Posts 😈 (@SexuallPosts) September 12, 2017

Catherine Frazier, Cruz’s spokeswoman, later responded on Twitter that the tweet was removed by Cruz’s staff.

The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter — Catherine Frazier (@catblackfrazier) September 12, 2017

But that didn’t stop Twitter from exploding with glee that Cruz, a strident social conservative who at one point as Texas’ solicitor general defended a ban on sex toys, liked a pornographic image. Some posted screenshots of the video.

"Now that I have your attention, let's talk about DACA." - Ted Cruz this morning — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) September 12, 2017

Breaking: Tomorrow Senator Cruz will tour the damage of his Twitter account. #TedCruz — Tom Murphy (@tgagemurphy) September 12, 2017

Just a reminder that this isn't the first time an awkward threesome video plagued Ted Cruz. #TedCruz pic.twitter.com/Y7iZkHG4QC — Chris Gore (@ThatChrisGore) September 12, 2017

Cruz has a strange history regarding pornography and sex.

In his book, “A Time for Truth,” Cruz wrote about his time as a clerk for former Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist.

At the time, he and other clerks were helping the justices on the court learn about Internet pornography for legal purposes, which meant showing pornography to Rehnquist while seated next to former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, whom Rehnquist dated in law school.

“As we watched these graphic pictures fill our screens, wide-eyed, no one said a word,” Cruz wrote in an excerpt published by Politico Magazine. “Except for Justice O’Connor, who lowered her head, squinted slightly, and muttered, “Oh, my.”