Former Rep. Cresent Hardy Passes on 2018 Run

Former Rep. Cresent Hardy, R-Nev., passed on running for office again in 2018. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Former Nevada Rep. Cresent Hardy announced he will not seek elected office in 2018.

Hardy said in a statement Tuesday that he would “continue to spend some much-needed time with my wife, children and grandchildren," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“After having prayed over this issue, and discussed it with my family, I have made the decision that I will not be a candidate for office in 2018,” he said.

Hardy lost to Rep. Ruben Kihuen in Nevada’s 4th District last year after being elected in 2014.

Hardy had been considering a comeback in Nevada’s 3rd District as Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen announced she would run for Senate.

Rosen’s seat was previously held by former Rep. Joe Heck, who lost his race to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Rosen’s district was one of a few Democratic-held seats that broke for President Donald Trump.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the 3rd District race Tilt Democratic.