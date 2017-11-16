County Democratic Party Files FEC Complaint Against Bishop

A spokesman for Michigan Rep. Mike Bishop’s campaign called a complaint by a county Democratic party “absolutely bogus.” (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

The Democratic Party in Livingston County, Michigan, has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Republican Rep. Mike Bishop’s political action committee.

The county party alleged in its complaint that Bishop filed his reports late and failed to disclose at least $1,000 in political contributions in the past 13 months, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Judith Daubenmeier, chairwoman for the county Democratic party, called into question the accuracy of other reports and said Bishop’s PAC’s FEC report is incomplete.

“After months of concealing their financial operations from the (Federal Elections) Commission and the public, Representative Bishop and his leadership PAC must be held accountable for these late and misleading reports,” she said.

But Bishop’s campaign spokesman Stu Sandler dismissed the complaint.

“It’s an absolutely bogus complaint,” Sandler said. “There is no story here.”

Sandler said the PAC’s treasurer received a check for $1,000 that was missing on July 7 and it didn't need to be disclosed until the next filing deadline.

Bishop registered his PAC with the FEC last October and named it Making Bold Initiatives + Solutions to Help America, also known as M-BISH PAC.

The FEC sent three letters to M-BISH PAC’s treasurer after it missed reporting deadlines.