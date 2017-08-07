Politics

Corrine Brown Gets Hearing Over ‘Holy Spirit’ Appeal

Seeks to overturn fraud conviction over bogus charity

Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown, center, is escorted to the Federal Courthouse in Jacksonville, Fla., in May during her trial on federal fraud and tax charges. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP file photo)

Former Florida Rep. Corrine Brown will be in court Monday for a hearing about attempts to overturn her being found guilty on fraud charges.

Brown was found guilty on charges of fraudulently using money from a bogus charity for personal reasons in May.

But Brown’s attorneys are seeking a new trial after U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan removed a juror during deliberations, the Florida Times-Union.

The juror was removed after saying “the Holy Spirit” told him Brown was not guilty

At the time, Brown’s attorney said in a motion there was a “substantial possibility” that the “the Holy Spirit” was the juror’s “mind or spirit telling him that one or more witness had not testified truthfully.”

On a website set up to raise money for her legal expenses, Brown urged supporters to fill the courtroom.

“While we were disappointed by the outcome, I want to emphasize that this is far from over! The jury’s verdict is NOT final! I will continue to fight,” she said on the website.

Brown lost the Democratic primary last August to now-Rep. Al Lawson in a redrawn district.

