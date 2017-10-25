Corrine Brown Asks For Sentencing Delay Because of Irma

Former Florida Rep. Corrine Brown is asking for a delay in her sentencing, citing flooding from Hurricane Irma as hampering her preparations.

Brown blamed the hurricane for displacing her from her home in Trout River and asked for the hearing to be delayed for at least four months, the Florida Times-Union reported.

Brown is currently scheduled to be sentenced for multiple charges of fraud and conspiracy on Nov. 16.

Her attorneys said that items they planned to use during the sentencing, such as awards and letters, were destroyed by flooding from the storm.

“This has severely affected her and others in their ability to assist defense counsel in preparing for sentencing,” Brown's lawyer wrote in a court filing. "In addition, she was recently informed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that her home is inhabitable.”

Judge Timothy Corrigan ordered federal prosecutors to respond to the motion by Thursday.

Brown was found guilty earlier this year of fraudulently using hundreds of thousands of dollars from a sham charity outlet. She was found guilty on 18 of 22 counts including fraud and concealing income on financial filings.

In August, a judge denied multiple filings, including one seeking a new trial.

Brown’s former chief of staff of 20 years plead guilty and agreed to testify against his former boss.

Brown represented her Northeast Florida district from 1993 until she was defeated by Rep. Al Lawson in last year’s election.