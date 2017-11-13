Cornyn Rescinds Moore Endorsement

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks with reporters outside of his office in the Capitol on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn rescinded his endorsement Monday of Alabama Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore.

“I believe the accusations against Roy Moore are disturbing and, if true, disqualifying,” the Texas Republican said in a statement. “The most appropriate course of action, in my view, is to leave the final judgment in the hands of Alabama voters — where it has always belonged — and withdraw my endorsement.”

Cornyn’s words come as another woman came forward on Monday accusing Moore of sexually assaulting her in the 1970s when she was 16.

Sen. Cory Gardner, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said Moore should be expelled if elected.

Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Steve Daines all rescinded their endorsements.