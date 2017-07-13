Corey Stewart Running for Senate in Virginia

Republican Corey Stewart announced he's running for Senate against Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, seen here campaigning in Pennsylvania last year. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Corey Stewart, former chairman of President Donald Trump’s campaign in Virginia, on Thursday became the first Republican to announce a challenge to Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential nominee.

Stewart ran for the GOP nod for governor earlier this year, coming closer than expected to defeating former Republican National Committee chairman Ed Gillespie. Stewart lost by just 1 point.

Stewart, the at-large chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, ran a provocative gubernatorial campaign, opposing efforts to remove Confederate monuments in Virginia and embracing the Confederate flag.

“I don't see it as a symbol of hate at all,” he said in February, according to the Richmond Times Dispatch.

Stewart chaired Trump’s campaign in Virginia until he was fired for protesting outside the Republican National Committee last fall.

Kaine, the former governor of Virginia, is in his first term as a senator. He won election in 2012 by nearly 6 points.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Likely Democratic.