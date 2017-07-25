Conservative Groups Come to Sessions’ Defense

Attorney General Jeff Sessions received support from outside conservative organizations amid reports of his job being in jeopardy (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Conservative groups are rushing to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ defense after repeated criticism from President Donald Trump and reports that his days are numbered.

Jonathan Thompson, CEO and executive director for the National Sheriffs’ Association, praised Sessions for his support of law enforcement.

“We have complete confidence in Attorney General Sessions," he said in a statement. "Attorney General Sessions has restored law enforcement’s trust in the federal government and we applaud his efforts to back the men and women in law enforcement.”

The statements come as Trump criticized Sessions in interviews and on Twitter both for recusing himself from the Russia investigation and for not prosecuting Hillary Clinton. News organizations have reported that Trump is considering firing Sessions.

Kenneth Blackwell, the former Ohio secretary of state who served on Trump’s transition team and sits on his voter fraud commission, also praised Sessions.

“Under his leadership, the DOJ has followed the law and put in place policies to crack down on illegal immigration and sanctuary cities,” Blackwell said in a post on his Facebook page. “Additionally, General Sessions and the DOJ are coming down hard on violent criminals ravaging our cities, and on gangs that are infiltrating communities across America.”

Former Sen. Jim DeMint, who used to lead the Heritage Foundation and just started the Conservative Partnership Institute, tweeted that he agreed there was too much of a focus on Russia, but defended Sessions.

Trump right about media's Russia obsession. Hope he sees Jeff Sessions is a great leader that will defend Constitution & rule of law. — Jim DeMint (@JimDeMint) July 25, 2017

Sessions also got a boost from the socially conservative Family Research Council’s president Tony Perkins.

“If there’s one thing we know about the Attorney General, it’s that he understands the importance of all of our God-given rights, respects the law, and is making tremendous progress to restore our nation to greatness,” Perkins said in a statement.

The support comes alongside support from numerous conservative members of Congress and senators such as Sen. Ted Cruz, who batted down speculation he was being considered as a replacement.