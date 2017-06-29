Politics

Congressional Republicans Criticize Trump’s Comments About TV Anchor

President tweeted he turned down meeting because Mika Brzezinski ‘bleeding badly from a face-lift’

Rep. Lynn Jenkins, R-Kan., called President Donald Trump's remarks "not okay." (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Republican members of Congress criticized President Donald Trump for his comments about TV host Mika Brzezinski on Thursday.

Trump tweeted early Thursday that he turned down a meeting with Brzezinski and “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough because she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

“Obviously, I don’t see that as an appropriate comment,” House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said at his weekly news conference when asked about Trump’s tweet.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a frequent critic of the president, said the tweet was “beneath Trump’s office.”

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, another critic of Trump, tweeted “Please just stop” and that “this isn’t normal.”

Kansas Rep. Lynn Jenkins remarked that as a woman in politics, she is criticized for her looks and called Trump's remarks “not okay.”

 

And Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo didn’t address the president’s remarks directly, but said that leaders should set an example.

