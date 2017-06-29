Congressional Republicans Criticize Trump’s Comments About TV Anchor

Republican members of Congress criticized President Donald Trump for his comments about TV host Mika Brzezinski on Thursday.

Trump tweeted early Thursday that he turned down a meeting with Brzezinski and “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough because she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

“Obviously, I don’t see that as an appropriate comment,” House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said at his weekly news conference when asked about Trump’s tweet.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a frequent critic of the president, said the tweet was “beneath Trump’s office.”

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, another critic of Trump, tweeted “Please just stop” and that “this isn’t normal.”

Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 29, 2017

Kansas Rep. Lynn Jenkins remarked that as a woman in politics, she is criticized for her looks and called Trump's remarks “not okay.”

This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women. https://t.co/sV6WDE0EUD — Lynn Jenkins (@RepLynnJenkins) June 29, 2017

And Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo didn’t address the president’s remarks directly, but said that leaders should set an example.

Americans agree we must work to build a better politics in our country; free of personal attacks & vitriol. Leaders must set the example — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) June 29, 2017