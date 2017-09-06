GOP Super PAC Expands Field Presence to 17 Districts

Congressional Leadership Fund is opening a field office in New Jersey Rep. Leonard Lance’s district. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

The Republican super PAC backed by House leadership is expanding its field program by opening new offices in six GOP-held districts.

Congressional Leadership Fund now has a 17 field offices across the country.

CLF this cycle has put a premium on early ground operations, using data to contact voters early and determine what issues are most salient to them. CLF had a robust field presence in the competitive special elections earlier this year in Montana and Georgia. The group has made two million voter contacts so far.

“Our data-driven field program is expanding, but more importantly, our staff and interns are building relationships and having ongoing conversations with voters across key congressional districts fourteen months before the midterm elections,” Corry Bliss, CLF Executive Director, said in a statement.

The new offices are in the following districts:

Illinois’ 12th, where two-term Rep. Mike Bost is facing re-election against top Democratic recruit Brendan Kelly.

Kansas’ 3rd, where Kevin Yoder find himself a Democratic target again. His race came on the map late last year, and it’s the kind of suburban district where Republicans want to deny Democrats the chance to make inroads.

New Jersey’s 3rd District, where two-term Rep. Tom McArthur is a Democratic target, especially after he played a key role in reviving the GOP health care bill.

New Jersey’s 7th District, where moderate Rep. Leonard Lance is defending a seat that Hillary Clinton narrowly won last fall. Lance was a strong opponent of the GOP health care plan, which CLF’s sister issue advocacy organization, American Action Network, spent millions of dollars promoting. (Notably, CLF closed a field office in Iowa Rep. David Young’s 3rd District over his opposition to the original GOP healthcare bill.)

Pennsylvania’s 6th District, where two-term Rep. Ryan Costello, another GOP moderate who voted against the GOP health care plan, is also defending territory Clinton narrowly won.

Pennsylvania’s 8th District, where freshman Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, another “no” vote on health care, is facing re-election in a seat President Donald Trump won by less than a point.

CLF already has field offices in Arizona’s 2nd District (Martha McSally), California’s 10th (Jeff Denham), 21st (David Valadao), 25th (Steve Knight) and 39th Districts (Ed Royce), Florida’s 18th (Brian Mast) and 26th Districts (Carlos Curbelo), Minnesota’s 3rd District (Erik Paulsen), Nebraska’s 2nd District (Don Bacon), New York’s 22nd (Claudia Tenney) and 24th Districts (John Katko).

A full-time staffer leads each office, which is bolstered by volunteers and interns knocking on doors and making phone calls.