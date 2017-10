Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., and NFL star Herschel Walker watch along the sidelines during the Congressional Football Game at Gallaudet University in Washington on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/Roll Call)

The Capitol Police team, known as the Guards, bested the Mean Machine, a team of members of Congress and former NFL players in a Wednesday evening matchup in Northeast Washington. This is the fourth win in a row for the officers’ team in a game that occurs every other year on non-election years.

Here’s the night in photos: