Congress to Send Russia, Iran, North Korea Sanctions Bill to Trump

A bill to provide for new sanctions against three adversaries of the United States will be making its way to President Donald Trump’s desk before the August recess, after all.

House and Senate negotiators reached an agreement late Wednesday to get the sanctions legislation against Iran, Russia and North Korea through the Senate without further amendment, avoiding a potential clash with the House.

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker made the announcement.

“Following very productive discussions with [House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy], I am glad to announce that we have reached an agreement that will allow us to send sanctions legislation to the president’s desk,” the Tennessee Republican said in a statement. “The Senate will move to approve the Iran and Russia sanctions it originally passed six weeks ago, as well as the North Korea sanctions developed by the House.”

Earlier in the day, Corker said some senators had expressed reservations about the North Korea language, even as House negotiators insisted it had been part of the talks on the broader package.

The votes thus far have been totally lopsided in favor of the legislation on both sides of the Capitol.

“Going forward, the House has committed to expeditiously consider and pass enhancements to the North Korea language, which multiple members of the Senate hope to make in the very near future,” Corker said in his statement.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said earlier Wednesday there had been no final decisions made by Trump about signing the bill, citing Corker’s earlier comments about potential changes.

“I can tell you that the White House and the president, and the entire administration, as we’ve said many times before, strongly support sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea,” Huckabee Sanders told reporters.

John T. Bennett contributed to this report.