Congress Reacts to Las Vegas Mass Shooting

People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after a gunman opened fire, leaving at least 50 people dead and more than 2oo wounded. (David Becker/Getty Images)

A gunman opened fire on concert-goers on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday night, killing at least 50 people, officials said. Multiple media outlets have reported that more than 400 others were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Witnesses reported that it sounded like the gunman, firing from a hotel room in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, used an automatic weapon to rain down bullets on the audience at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country music event.

Police shot and killed the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, around midnight. He is believed to be the lone gunman.

Here’s how members of Congress responded to the worst mass shooting in U.S. history:

Republican Sen. Dean Heller, Nevada's senior senator, called the shooting a “senseless, horrifying act of violence.”

Senseless, horrifying act of violence in Las Vegas tonight. Praying for all the victims & those impacted by the tragedy. — Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) October 2, 2017

Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto thanked the first responders at the scene.

Praying for all those affected by this senseless tragedy. Thank you to all the first responders. I will continue to monitor the situation. — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) October 2, 2017

So did Rep. Jacky Rosen of Nevada's 3rd District, which includes South Las Vegas.

I am grateful to @LVMPD, our 1st responders, & our community for coming together and risking their lives to save others. — Rep. Jacky Rosen (@RepJackyRosen) October 2, 2017

Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen, whose 4th District in Nevada comprises parts of Southeast Las Vegas, said he was “praying for everyone’s safety.”

Later, Kihuen released a statement in which he urged the citizens of Las Vegas to “closely follow instructions and information” from authorities there as the investigation unfolds.

Praying for all families in my city. One cowardly attack will not define who we are as a city or state. #HomeMeansNevada #PrayForVegas pic.twitter.com/Gm0eldzovj — Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen (@RepKihuen) October 2, 2017

Rep. Dina Titus, another Las Vegas Democrat, said her city is “a resilient and benevolent town that will not be intimidated by acts of violence.”

Scores of lawmakers from outside Nevada scrambled to offer their thoughts:

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton was one of the first lawmakers to call for legislative action. On Twitter, he wrote he was "praying Congress will have the courage to do more than stand in silence to commemorate them."

Thinking of everyone in #LasVegas, and praying Congress will have the courage to do more than stand in silence to commemorate them. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) October 2, 2017

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, both Democrats, echoed those thoughts on Twitter.

"Thoughts and prayers are simply not enough," Gillibrand tweeted. "We must act to prevent this from happening again."

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good people should do nothing," Booker wrote, repeating a quote often attributed to the Irish philosopher Edmund Burke.

"It is not enough to ask how could someone do this," he added. "We must also ask ourselves how can I prevent something like this from happening again."

This senseless violence must end—thoughts and prayers are simply not enough. We must act to prevent this from happening again. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 2, 2017

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good people should do nothing.” — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 2, 2017

It is not enough to ask how could someone do this. We must also ask ourselves how can I prevent something like this from happening again. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 2, 2017

Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy sent out a 12-word press release Monday morning:

"It's time for Congress to get off its ass and do something," said Murphy, who has been the most vociferous advocate for gun control in Congress since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown Connecticut.

"Why do we lead the world in non Isis mass killings?" Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., asked rhetorically in a tweet. "Too many crazies?too many #guns?laws to keep crazies from guns?"

Why do we lead the world in non Isis mass killings? Too many crazies?too many #guns?laws to keep crazies from guns? #gunsense #GUNviolence — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) October 2, 2017

Most lawmakers, from both sides of the aisle, expressed heartbreak and sent thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.

Heartbreaking news in #LasVegas. My thoughts and prayers are with those killed and wounded. An unimaginable and horrific act of violence. — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) October 2, 2017

We are with you, #LasVegas. We mourn those we lost & keep their families in our hearts. But we refuse to accept these tragedies as normal. https://t.co/V7o7MNoDrF — Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) October 2, 2017

Heartbreaking news out of #LasVegas this morning. My thoughts are w/ victims of this horrific act of violence & many brave first responders. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 2, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with all those killed and wounded in #LasVegas shooting. This is an unimaginable heinous act of violence. — Linda T. Sánchez (@RepLindaSanchez) October 2, 2017

Praying for victims, families, visitors & Law Enforcement in Las Vegas! — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) October 2, 2017

Terrible news this morning out of #LasVegas. Thoughts are with the victims and their families. https://t.co/H3NxWSVA45 — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) October 2, 2017

Horrible news out of #LasVegas this morning--thinking of everyone there and praying for their safety — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) October 2, 2017

Waking up to horrifying news of a mass shooting in #LasVegas. My prayers are with the victims & all those affected by this cowardly attack. https://t.co/TJ8qWwpjJC — Rep. Joe Crowley (@repjoecrowley) October 2, 2017

Wake up to yet another deadliest shooting in US history. Feel heartsick. — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) October 2, 2017

Absolutely terrible news out of #LasVegas this morning. Renee and I praying for victims, their families and the law enforcement community. — Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) October 2, 2017

Horrific news. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the first responders in #LasVegas. https://t.co/vNolTtVRXY — Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) October 2, 2017

Horrific news coming from #LasVegas overnight. Praying for our first responders, victims, & their loved ones. — Alma S. Adams (@RepAdams) October 2, 2017