Politics

Congress Reacts to Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Lawmakers offer prayers and condolences to victims and families, tributes to police and first responders

People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after a gunman opened fire, leaving at least 50 people dead and more than 2oo wounded. (David Becker/Getty Images)

A gunman opened fire on concert-goers on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday night, killing at least 50 people, officials said. Multiple media outlets have reported that more than 400 others were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Witnesses reported that it sounded like the gunman, firing from a hotel room in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, used an automatic weapon to rain down bullets on the audience at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country music event.

Police shot and killed the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, around midnight. He is believed to be the lone gunman.

Here’s how members of Congress responded to the worst mass shooting in U.S. history:

Republican Sen. Dean Heller, Nevada's senior senator, called the shooting a “senseless, horrifying act of violence.”

Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto thanked the first responders at the scene.

So did Rep. Jacky Rosen of Nevada's 3rd District, which includes South Las Vegas.

Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen, whose 4th District in Nevada comprises parts of Southeast Las Vegas, said he was “praying for everyone’s safety.”

Later, Kihuen released a statement in which he urged the citizens of Las Vegas to “closely follow instructions and information” from authorities there as the investigation unfolds.

Rep. Dina Titus, another Las Vegas Democrat, said her city is “a resilient and benevolent town that will not be intimidated by acts of violence.”

Scores of lawmakers from outside Nevada scrambled to offer their thoughts:

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton was one of the first lawmakers to call for legislative action. On Twitter, he wrote he was "praying Congress will have the courage to do more than stand in silence to commemorate them."

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, both Democrats, echoed those thoughts on Twitter.

"Thoughts and prayers are simply not enough," Gillibrand tweeted. "We must act to prevent this from happening again."

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good people should do nothing," Booker wrote, repeating a quote often attributed to the Irish philosopher Edmund Burke.

"It is not enough to ask how could someone do this," he added. "We must also ask ourselves how can I prevent something like this from happening again."

Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy sent out a 12-word press release Monday morning:

"It's time for Congress to get off its ass and do something," said Murphy, who has been the most vociferous advocate for gun control in Congress since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown Connecticut.

"Why do we lead the world in non Isis mass killings?" Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., asked rhetorically in a tweet. "Too many crazies?too many #guns?laws to keep crazies from guns?"

Most lawmakers, from both sides of the aisle, expressed heartbreak and sent thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.

 

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: breaking-news democrats gun-violence house republicans senate terrorism Betty McCollum Bill Foster Brendan F Boyle Connecticut Cory Booker Dan Kildee Dean Heller democrats Dina Titus Eric Swalwell Jeff Duncan Kathy Castor Kirsten Gillibrand Mark Meadows Massachusetts media Nevada New Jersey New York Republicans Richard Hudson Senate Seth Moulton Steve Cohen Tennessee DEFN