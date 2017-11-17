Communications Aide Trolls Brat Critics on Facebook

Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., employs a communications consultant that trolls and talks down to his constituents on Facebook from her personal account. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sara James has performed communications consulting for Rep. Dave Brat’s campaign team since the summer of 2014. She now makes $4,000 per month after steady raises over the last three years, according to FEC documents.

But James is much more than a campaign manager and social media director: She’s also Brat’s chief troll-slayer on Facebook, firing back at the Virginia Republican’s haters with the kind of snark and sneer you might expect from anonymous “eggs” on Twitter.

“Read much? Watch the video much? The post isn’t misleading at all if you calm down and actually do either,” she responded in September to a comment on one of Brat’s posts criticizing the congressman of misrepresenting “facts and truth.”

In another instance, James took issue with one commenter who called her an “idiot.”

“I bet you have a coexist bumper sticker — or are you more of an antifa-type?” she said, referring to a popular vehicle decal with symbols from various religions and ideologies.

Brat told Richmond.com Thursday that James handles his events and social media accounts and was his campaign manager for about three months last year.

James, who mostly works remotely from Texas, is “the entire communications arm” of his campaign, Brat said.

When one woman accused James on Facebook of being a paid troll, she responded thusly: “No I don’t get paid to troll wait. Gosh, wish I did!! I comment on Facebook for fun. :) I love engaging with women like you and Kasey. Because you’re so sweet and pretty and someone I’d love to hang out with. haha!!”

Brat's office did not follow up on a request for further comment Friday.

Brat indicated Thursday he did not take issue with James’ combative personal activity on his Facebook page even though she is paid to curate it.

“She can do both. You can be both. Just because you work on a campaign doesn’t mean you don’t get to partake in the political process,” Brat said.

James works seven days per week, day and night, she told Richmond.com in an email. She comments on her boss's Facebook page to “debate people who are pushing false narratives,” she said.