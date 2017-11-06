Comey Drops His Cover on Twitter

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election on June 8, 2017. (By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Former FBI Director James B. Comey is no longer using Reinhold Neibuhr for cover, making his Twitter account official as he promotes his book.

The website Gizmodo discovered earlier this year while Comey was still FBI director, that he had a Twitter account with the handle @ProjectExile7 under the moniker Reinhold Niebuhr. Comey had written his college thesis about the theologian.

Comey emerged @comey and tweeted that he was “glad to be part of the Twitterverse” and “grateful to Reinhold for the cover these last few years.”

Here’s my new handle. Glad to be part of the Twitterverse. Grateful to Reinhold for the cover these last few years. — James Comey (@Comey) November 6, 2017

Comey also changed his cover photo promoting his book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.”

Comey’s old handle is now being used by a parody poster who occasionally retweets Comey. Its bio says it is “Definitely not the former FBI Director.”

In recent weeks as @FormerBu, Comey tweeted about visiting Iowa, his wife's home state, his visit to the Martin Luther King Memorial, and about his time at Howard University, where he is currently chairman of public policy.

We are in an “inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” pic.twitter.com/JdwbauIjoQ — James Comey (@Comey) October 29, 2017

Honored to be at Howard tonight for first session. It was a great group with important questions. Looking forward to the rest of the year. pic.twitter.com/9qFwatxRVB — James Comey (@Comey) October 26, 2017

Goodbye Iowa. On the road home. Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways. pic.twitter.com/DCbu3Yvqt3 — James Comey (@Comey) October 23, 2017

Comey was fired by President Donald Trump in May.