Comey Drops His Cover on Twitter

Former FBI director drops Niebuhr on Twitter and emerges as @comey as he promotes book

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election on June 8, 2017. (By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Former FBI Director James B. Comey is no longer using Reinhold Neibuhr for cover, making his Twitter account official as he promotes his book.

The website Gizmodo discovered earlier this year while Comey was still FBI director, that he had a Twitter account with the handle @ProjectExile7 under the moniker Reinhold Niebuhr. Comey had written his college thesis about the theologian.

Comey emerged @comey and tweeted that he was “glad to be part of the Twitterverse” and “grateful to Reinhold for the cover these last few years.”

Comey also changed his cover photo promoting his book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.” 

Comey’s old handle is now being used by a parody poster who occasionally retweets Comey. Its bio says it is “Definitely not the former FBI Director.”

In recent weeks as @FormerBu, Comey tweeted about visiting Iowa, his wife's home state, his visit to the Martin Luther King Memorial, and about his time at Howard University, where he is currently chairman of public policy.

Comey was fired by President Donald Trump in May.

