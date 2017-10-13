Collins Slams Slaughter as a ‘Despicable Human Being’ Over Ethics Review

Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y. is facing scrutiny for whether he shared nonpublic information about a company in which he is an investor. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

New York Rep. Chris Collins slammed fellow New York Rep. Louise M. Slaughter as a “despicable human being” over the ethics charges she filed against him.

“She’s on a witch hunt, she’s a despicable human,” Collins said of the Democrat, Fox News reported. “You don’t go after another member.”

The accusation comes over Slaughter’s filing charges with the Office of Congressional Ethics against Collins, a Republican, that he shared nonpublic information about an Australian biotech company.

Collins is an investor and board member of the company called Innate Immunotherepeutics Limited.

On Thursday, the House Ethics Committee announced that the Office of Congressional Ethics recommended that it extend its review into the allegations that Collins shared nonpublic information in the purchase of Innate stock.

The Ethics Committee released a 29-page report from the Office of Congressional Ethics detailing allegations against Collins.

The Office of Congressional Ethics also recommended that the committee conduct additional review into the allegation that Collins discussed clinical trials for Innate with an employee at the National Institutes of Health.

But the office also recommended that the Ethics Committee dismiss allegations that Collins purchased discounted stock that was not available to the public.

“Nothing of substance is there at all,” Collins said of the review, adding that he “always followed ethics,” and that he was “disappointed” in the Ethics Committee.

A representative for Slaughter told Fox that the congresswoman “doesn’t need to defend herself,” and highlighted that she wrote the STOCK Act to ban insider trading from federal officials and members of Congress.

“The Office of Congressional Ethics report released today is pretty clear about what Congressman Collins has done.”