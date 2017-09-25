Collins Opposition to Graham-Cassidy Likely Dooms Obamacare Repeal

Sen. Susan Collins delivered the likely final blow to the GOP’s latest effort to repeal and replace the 2010 health care law.

“Sweeping reforms to our health care system and to Medicaid can’t be done well in a compressed time frame, especially when the actual bill is a moving target. Today, we find out that there is now a fourth version of the Graham-Cassidy proposal, which is as deeply flawed as the previous iterations,” Collins said. “The fact that a new version of this bill was released the very week we are supposed to vote compounds the problem.”

Collins is the third GOP vote currently in the “no” column, meaning Republicans cannot adopt the Graham-Cassidy measure even with the help of Vice President Mike Pence. Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Rand Paul, R-Ky., are also opposed.

The Maine Republican had been leaning against the proposal from fellow GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana for days, but she withheld formal judgement until after a bare-bones analysis from the Congressional Budget Office on Monday showed millions more would be uninsured than under current law.

“There has been some discussion that the new version of the bill includes additional money for my home state of Maine. The fact is, Maine still loses money under whichever version of the Graham-Cassidy bill we consider because the bills use what could be described as a ‘give with one hand, take with the other’ distribution model,” Collins said in a statement. “Huge Medicaid cuts down the road more than offset any short-term influx of money. But even more important, if Senators can adjust a funding formula over a weekend to help a single state, they could just as easily adjust that formula in the future to hurt that state.”

Cassidy had sought to convince Collins that the block grant approach would work to the benefit of Maine, particularly if she decided to run for governor.