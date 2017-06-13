Cohen Wants Probe of Eric Trump’s Charity Golf Tournament

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., said money from Eric Trump’s fundraising golf tournament for St. Jude’s has gone to the Trump Organization. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Tennessee Democratic Rep. Steve Cohenwants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate Eric Trump’s charity golf tournament.

The request comes after Forbes Magazine investigation found that some of the money from the younger Trump’s charity tournament that raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Cohen’s district went to some of the president’s favorite charities.

“The report suggests that donors may have been misled, the event may have been used as a pass through to convert charitable donations to the Donald J. Trump Foundation into revenue for Donald Trump’s private businesses, and the event may have been used as a vehicle to profit Donald Trump’s private businesses,” Cohen wrote in his letter, according to the Tennessean.

Forbes reported the Donald J. Trump Foundation used Eric Trump’s organization to funnel more than $100,000 to the Trump Organization and more than $500,000 was directed to other charities aligned with other Trump family members or interests, although Eric Trump has said all of the money from the tournament goes to St. Jude.

The Forbes report claimed Donald Trump grew frustrated that his son's tournament was not being charged for use of the golf course. A former marketing and membership director told Forbes, “Mr. Trump had a cow. He flipped. He was like, ‘We're donating all of this stuff, and there's no paper trail? No credit?’ And he went nuts. He said, ‘I don't care if it’s my son or not — everybody gets billed.’”