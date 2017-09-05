Coffman Wants to Force Vote on Bridge Act

Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo., wants vote to extend Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for three years. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Colorado Republican Rep. Mike Coffman wants to force Congress to vote on his legislation that would extend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Coffman said he plans to file a discharge petition to force a vote on legislation he introduced in January known as the Bridge Act.

“Force Congress to act on it, I think otherwise, like the president, they kind of wanted to avoid making a decision on it,” he told The Denver Channel.

Coffman’s push comes amid reports that President Donald Trump will end the program that President Barack Obama initiated. Coffman's goal is to give Congress time to create a more permanent solution.

If more than half of of the House of Representatives signs onto petition, then it would automatically go to a vote on the floor.

“People know the issue. I don’t think it’s all that complicated, so I think members of Congress can decide this without significant debate,” he said.

The five-term Republican is frequently considered one of the more endangered House Republicans but has consistently beat Democratic challengers.

Coffman won re-election despite his district voting for Hillary Clinton.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates Coffman’s race Tilt Republican.