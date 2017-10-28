Report: Charges Filed in Mueller Investigation

A D.C. federal grand jury approved Friday the initial charges stemming from the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

First reported by CNN, the charges remain sealed by a federal judge. What the charges are remains unknown but individuals could be taken into custody as soon as Monday, the network said.

The Justice Department in May appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel for the investigation into possible ties between the President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian operatives.

Deputy Attorney General Ron Rosenstein signed the order appointing Mueller shortly after Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey.

Both Republicans and Democrats met Mueller’s appointment with praise at the time.