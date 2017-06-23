Chaffetz Formally Sends Resignation Letter

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s letter of resignation was read on the floor of the House of Representatives Friday.

Chaffetz’s resignation is effective on June 30 at 10 a.m. He had announced his resignation last month.

South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy took over Chaffetz’s role as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Three Republican candidates vying to replace Chaffetz are set to face off in the GOP primary on Aug. 15 for the seat in a solidly Republican district.

Last weekend, the district’s Republican convention chose former state Rep. Chris Herrod as its candidate.

Provo Mayor John Curtis and Tanner Ainge, whose father Danny Ainge played basketball at Brigham Young before going on to a career in the NBA, also gathered enough signatures to qualify for the primary.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 7.