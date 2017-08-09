Chaffetz to Become Harvard Institute of Politics Fellow

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, will join the Harvard Institute of Politics as a fall fellow. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz will join the Harvard Institute of Politics as a fellow this coming fall.

Chaffetz resigned at the end of June after three terms in the House and signed on as a Fox News contributor.

In announcing his selection, Harvard’s Institute of Politics highlighted Chaffetz’s work as chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and work on Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

Other fellows are: former Barack Obama adviser Yohannes Abraham; former Hillary Clinton spokeswoman Karen Finney; former Interior Secretary Sally Jewell; Congressional Institute President Mark Strand; and Washington Post reporter Dan Balz.

“The Fellows program has been at the heart of our Harvard experience and many others’. the institute’s announcement read. “We are thrilled to have Mr. Abraham, Mr. Balz, Rep. Chaffetz, Ms. Finney, Sec. Jewell and Mr. Strand as part of a class that will continue the impact past Fellows have made on our lives by connecting with future students.”