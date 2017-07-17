Capitol Police Officer Injured in Car Crash

Capitol Police investigate at the scene of an incident in March in which a Capitol Police officer fired shots at a woman who rammed a police cruiser. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

A car crash near the Library of Congress on Monday injured a Capitol Police officer and the car’s driver, authorities said.

It is unclear at this point what caused the crash, but Capitol Police said around the same time that it planned to “disrupt” a suspicious vehicle’s trunk shortly after the crash occurred.

It was not immediately clear if the two events were related.

Social media posts documented a “controlled explosion” at about that time as well. recurse

NBC 4 is reporting that a car crashed into a security barrier, while FOX 5 repored a car crashed into a Capitol Police cruiser.