Protester Throws Russian Flags at Trump, McConnell

President Donald Trump and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walk to the majority leader’s office on Oct. 24, 2017. A protester threw Russian flags and shouted: “Trump is treason.” (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

At least three senators were asked to present identification to Capitol Police as President Donald Trump made his way to the Hill on Tuesday.

Senators hoping to walk across the East Front of the Capitol were stopped by Capitol Police officers, while a protester managed to hide among the press group waiting for the president.

The protester shouted “Trump is treason” and threw Russian flags from within the press stakeout as the president walked with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump did not answer any questions from reporters as he made his way to the weekly Senate GOP lunch.

