Michigan Businesswoman to Challenge Stabenow

Lena Esptein, who announced her intent to run against Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, said Michigan needs an outsider candidate with a business background. (Lena for Senate via YouTube)

Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow received her first Republican challenger as businesswoman Lena Epstein announced her candidacy for Michigan's Senate race.

Epstein is a third-generation co-owner of Vesco Oil Corp., which distributes automotive and industrial lubricants.

Epstein also served as co-chair of President Donald Trump’s campaign in the state, where he became the first Republican to win Michigan since George H.W. Bush won in 1988.

In a statement announcing her run, Epstein portrayed herself as an outsider in the Trump mold.

“Michigan spoke loud and clear in the last election — we want an outsider with business leadership skills who can inspire the people of Michigan with a bright vision for the future.”

Epstein’s website shows a video saying she wants to promote job creation and manufacturing, which could be a popular slogan in the home state of Ford and General Motors. It also shows her work on the Trump campaign.

In 2012, Epstein was appointed by Gov. Rick Snyder to serve on the state’s Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board.