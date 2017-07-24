Brooks Touts Steady Stance on Guns Despite Being Shot at

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has a new ad highlighting his unchanged stance on guns despite being at the shooting at the Republican baseball practice. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks is touting his Second Amendment credentials by saying his views about guns are unchanged even after being shot at.

Brooks is running for the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama against incumbent Sen. Luther Strange, who was appointed after Jeff Sessions became attorney general.

In a new TV ad, Brooks highlights that he was at the Republican practice for the Congressional Baseball Game last month.

The ad opens with text saying “June 14: a Bernie Sanders Supporter fires on Republican Congressmen.”

The ad continues saying that Brooks used his belt as a tourniquet to apply to a wound on a staffer’s leg.

It then segues to show reporters who Brooks describes as “the liberal media” asking about guns before showing footage of his response as patriotic music plays in the background.

“The Second Amendment, the right to bears arms, is to ensure we always have a republic,” the footage shows Brooks saying. “So, no, I don’t plan on changing any of the rights we enjoy as Americans.”

Clay Mills, a spokesman for the Brooks campaign, said the ad will run on broadcast, digital and cable. The campaign would not disclose the amount of money spent on the ad.

Brooks has faced criticism from the Senate Leadership Fund, a group affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for being insufficiently supportive of President Donald Trump.

Brooks in turn responded with an ad of him reading from the King James Bible pledging to filibuster any spending bill that does not fund Trump's proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The primary for the Senate race is on Aug. 15, with a potential runoff on Sept. 26. The general election is in December.

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.