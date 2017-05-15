Brooks Announces Primary Challenge to Strange

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., will announce his candidacy for the Senate on Monday with events in several Alabama cities. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks announced Monday he will challenge Sen. Luther Strange in the state’s Republican primary.

The congressman was to make a round of news conferences around the state to announce his campaign, but broke the news early on Dale Jackson’s talk show on WVNN

Brooks told Jackson that he was running because he could do more in the Senate than in the House.

“It’s simply a magnification of your ability to impact public policy, hopefully for the better,” Brooks said.

He later said in a statement that he was running because “America’s status as the greatest nation in world history is at risk, because Congress is failing the American people by not rising to the challenges America faces, and because I am the only candidate for the Senate who has a record of proven conservative leadership.”

Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore is also running in the primary to challenge Strange, as is State Rep. Ed Henry; Christian Coalition of Alabama President Randy Brinson; and businessman Dom Gentile.

Democrats former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones, medical marijuana activist Ron Crumpton, and newcomer Robert Kennedy Jr. have all filed to run in the primary.

Strange was appointed to fill the seat of Jeff Sessions after Sessions was appointed attorney general in President Donald Trump’s administration.

The primary date is August 15, with a potential runoff on Sept. 26. The general election is scheduled for Dec. 12.