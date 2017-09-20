Susan Brooks Chooses Sides in Indiana Senate Primary

Indiana Rep. Susan Brooks is the first member of the delegation to publicly choose sides in the member-on-member Senate primary battle between Luke Messer and Todd Rokita. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Indiana Rep. Susan Brooks endorsed fellow Hoosier Rep. Luke Messer’s Senate bid Wednesday. She’s the first member of the delegation to publicly choose sides in what’s already become a nasty member-on-member primary war with Rep. Todd Rokita.

“Luke and I have been friends for a long time, and being his colleague and watching him work up close, I have no doubt he'll make a great U.S. Senator,” Brooks said in a statement.

“Luke is a proven conservative, but more than that, he is a respected and skillful leader who builds the relationships necessary to get our shared priorities enacted into law,” Brooks said.

As House Republican Policy Chair, Messer is the fifth ranking member in leadership. His role in leadership has been a source of attacks from Rokita, who’s trying to run as the more anti-establishment candidate. Brooks’ endorsement could help Rokita boost his own narrative of being the outsider candidate.

Brooks was elected in 2012, the same year as Messer. She represents a solidly Republican district north of Indianapolis. The three-term member will serve as honorary chairwoman of a “Women for Luke” team that will travel the state.

Rokita and Messer aren’t alone in the Senate primary. State Rep. Mike Braun, businessman Terry Henderson and attorney Mark Hurt are also running.