Brat Bill Would Limit VA Dog Experiments

Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., introduced legislation to limit the VA from conducting experiments that cause dogs significant pain or distress. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Virginia Rep. Dave Brat introduced legislation limiting experiments on dogs at Veterans Affairs hospitals.

The Republican introduced the Preventing Unkind and Painful Procedures and Experiments on Respected Species Act, also known as the PUPPERS Act, with Nevada Democratic Rep. Dina Titus.

In a statement, Brat called the revelations of dog testing “disturbing” and said they are “almost on the scale of torture.”

“We must have quality health care for our veterans and the best medical research, but I believe there are alternative and more humane methods that can lead to similar medical breakthroughs,” Brat said.

Brat’s legislation would limit the VA from conducting experiments that causes dogs significant pain or distress, WJHL reported.

The effort comes after of a Freedom of Information Act request by conservative animal rights group White Coat Waste Project and an investigation by 8News, a Virginia ABC affiliate.

The report uncovered testing and botched surgeries on dogs as young as a year old at the McGuire Veterans Administration Hospital.

The investigation raised concerns from other members like Rep. Vern Buchanan, who co-chairs the Congressional Animal Protection Caucus and called on the Inspector General of the VA to investigate the matter.

Similarly, Titus and members from Southern California requested an investigation into experiments on dogs in the VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System.

“This legislation will help end those inhumane programs once and for all by ensuring that taxpayers do not foot the bill for purchasing, breeding, transporting, and disposing of dogs,” Titus said in a statement.