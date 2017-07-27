Rep. Brady’s Lawyer Denies Wrongdoing

The campaign of Rep. Robert Brady, D-Pa., reportedly transferred $90,000 in total to a primary opponent in 2012. (CQ Roll Call file photo).

A lawyer for Pennsylvania Rep. Robert Brady denies the Democratic congressman did anything wrong in a transfer of money to a primary opponent.

Brady is facing criticism after newly released court documents show that prosecutors were concerned that he would try to improperly influence a witness in an investigation that Brady’s campaign paid an opponent to drop out of a race.

Brady’s attorney Jim Eisenhower said the campaign did make payments totaling $90,000 to a primary opponent in 2012, but the money paid for a poll from from Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge Jimmie Moore’s campaign, and the payments were made after Moore dropped out, CBS Philly reported.

Cavaness pled guilty and admitted on Friday to falsifying records to the Federal Election Commission as part of the money transfer scheme.

"Congressman Brady’s advisers felt it would be advantageous to hire Moore’s former campaign manager, Ms. Cavaness," Eisenhower said in a statement.

No one else has been charged in the investigation and Eisenhower said the transaction was reported to federal authorities.

“Anybody who knows Bob Brady knows that he does things the right way,” Eisenhower said.