Nebraska Democrat Brad Ashford Looking to Return to Congress

Brad Ashford served one term in the House before losing re-election in 2016. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

Nebraska Democrat Brad Ashford is hoping to return to Congress and is launching his campaign for his old House seat Sunday.

Ashford lost re-election to a second term in 2016 to Republican Don Bacon, a former Air Force brigadier general, by just over 1 point. And Ashford is looking for a rematch in the state’s 2nd District in 2018.

“My work is not done,” Ashford said in a statement. “I see people being hurt by their government and I watch as a partisan divide has torn at our nation when what is needed, more than ever, is leadership without vitriol.”

In a press release announcing his decision, Ashford listed some of his accomplishments in office, including bringing a new Veterans Affairs medical center to Omaha. The city is at the heart of the 2nd District and is the largest city in the Cornhusker State.

Ashford, a former state legislator, is running for Congress instead of his wife, Ann, who was also weighing a run. Ann, an attorney, had been a lifelong Republican, but recently switched to the Democratic Party due in part to President Donald Trump’s candidacy, according to the Omaha World Herald.

The district is one of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s 2018 targets. President Donald Trump won the district by 2 points, according to calculations by Daily Kos Elections. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates this race Lean Republican.