Scalise Gets Boost From Bono on Stage

U2 frontman Bono sent well-wishes to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Tuesday during the band's concert in the Washington area.
Scalise was shot during practice for the Congressional Baseball Game last week in Alexandria and has been hospitalized since then.
Bono made the remarks at FedEx Field in Maryland on the band’s Joshua Tree tour, the Advocate reported.
“You’ve been through some troubling days here with the shooting in Alexandria," he said. “We are so glad that Congressman Scalise and his comrades made it through. So grateful.”
Scalise’s Twitter account thanked Bono for the remarks.
Thanks Bono & @U2. - #TeamScalise pic.twitter.com/7Eaaa0aeis— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 21, 2017
