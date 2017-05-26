Boehner: Trump a ‘Complete Disaster’ Beyond Foreign Policy

Former Speaker of the House John Boehner said he doesn't miss his previous job. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Former House Speaker John A. Boehner told attendees at an energy conference that beyond foreign policy, President Donald Trump has been a “complete disaster” so far.

As the keynote speaker at KPMG’s Global Energy conference, Boehner said he’s known the president for 15 years and Trump would call him regularly when he had a bad day or to commend him.

“But president? I just never envisioned him in that role,” he the trade site Rigzone reported.

Boehner said he never subscribed to the idea of repealing and replacing the 2010 health care law but supported “repairing” it.

Boehner said international leaders are thrilled that Trump is aggressive about ISIS and and thought he was doing a good job in international affairs and foreign policy.

But, “Everything else he’s done [in office] has been a complete disaster.” But he said Trump is still learning to be president.

On questions of the Russia investigations, Boehner said he didn’t know why either Hillary Clinton or Trump’s campaigns were talking with Russian officials, but “they need to get to the bottom of this.”

But he cautioned his “crazy left wing colleagues” from talking impeachment.

“Talk of impeachment is the best way to rile up Trump supporters,” he said. “Remember, impeachment is not a legal process; it’s a political process.”

Boehner said he doesn't miss being speaker and is glad he resigned.

“I wake up every day, drink my morning coffee, and say, “Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah,” he said.

And as for any presidential aspirations Boehner might have?

“I don’t want to be president. I drink red wine. I smoke cigarettes. I golf. I cut my own grass. I iron my own clothes. And I’m not willing to give all that up to be president.”