Corker ‘Couldn't Get Elected Dog Catcher,’ Trump Tweets

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., was again the target of a Twitter attack by President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Updated at 8:58 a.m. | President Donald Trump intensified his feud with retiring Sen. Bob Corker with a pair of inflammatory Tuesday morning tweets just hours before the president will address the Tennessee lawmaker and other GOP senators.

Trump is slated to make his first appearance at the weekly Senate Republican conference to stress the importance of passing a tax overhaul bill and other parts of their shared agenda. But the president made things even more awkward before he makes the short drive to the Capitol around midday.

Trump wrote that Corker helped former President Barack Obama strike the Iran nuclear deal. Trump added that Corker “couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts”.

In a second tweet, the president alleged that Corker “dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump.” (Trump misspelled Tennessee.)

He then urged his followers to “Look at his record!” — he did not direct them to anything specific, though.

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

...Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Corker addressed the situation Tuesday morning on NBC's Today Show.

“I think it’s fine for him to come over," Corker said. "I do look at these things as more of a photo op. They’re not really about substance, but more power to him.”

Corker said his worries about Trump have been "building for some time as I’ve watched the way the White House has operated.

"My concerns have continued to rise. I’m one senator who is expressing what I believe to be sincere – what I know to be sincere – concerns, and other senators may have other issues they’re dealing with," he said.

Corker and Trump have been engaged in a war of words for several months. But the president is playing a dangerous game because Corker has warned he will not support any tax measure that increases the national deficit; he has yet to say whether he supports what the White House and congressional Republican tax writers are working on.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said Monday that taxes will be a big part of Trump’s remarks on Tuesday at the Capitol.

“President Trump looks forward to joining the Senate GOP’s weekly lunch tomorrow,” she told Roll Call in a statement. “The lunch will focus on the robust fall legislative priorities, including getting tax reform passed for the American people.”

Corker was vetted for both vice president and secretary of state by Trump and his team. But the duo fell out of favor over the summer, after Corker questioned whether Trump has the “stability” and “competence” for the country’s highest elected office.

After announcing late last month that he will not seek re-election, Trump criticized Corker. The former Chattanooga mayor shot back with a candid interview with the New York Times.

Corker told the newspaper he is concerned that Trump is running his White House and the federal government like “a reality show.”

“He concerns me,” Corker said. “He would have to concern anyone who cares about our nation.”

Trump has gotten in a few blows of his own. He has dubbed the senator with whom he once golfed “Liddle’ Bob Corker.” He was at one time believed to be in the running for Trump’s secretary of State.

And when the president was asked on Oct. 10 about Corker’s concerns that Trump’s brash and unsteady style could put the United States “on the path to World War III.” Instead, Trump said the country was “on the wrong path before” on the North Korea threat.

“All you have to do is have to take a look. If you look over the last 25 years, through numerous administrations, we were on the path to a very big problem, a problem like this world has never seen,” Trump said, implying Corker has been part of the perceived problem. “We’re on the right path right now, believe me.”