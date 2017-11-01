Bipartisan Group Of Senators Announce Compromise On North Korea Sanctions Bill

A group of four lawmakers on Wednesday announced a bipartisan agreement on legislation that would strengthen sanctions on North Korea.

The bill would expand sanctions on Pyongyang, as well as the regime’s “financial facilitators and supporters,” according to a release. It would also grant Congress greater oversight of the sanctions.

“The time has come for the U.S. to take the lead to ensure that all nations work together to isolate the Kim regime until it has no choice but to change its dangerous, belligerent behavior,” Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo of Idaho said in a release.

Negotiations on the legislation occurred between Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, the top Democrat on the banking panel, and Sens. Pat Toomy, R-Penn., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who previously introduced their own sanctions bill.

The proposal is scheduled to be marked up in the Senate Banking Committee on Nov. 7.