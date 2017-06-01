Cassidy Faces Criticism on Health Care at Town Hall

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy faced criticism for his proposed replacement for the 2010 health care law at a town hall.

Cassidy, a physician, read handwritten questions and allowed for follow-ups at the Covington, Louisiana meeting Wednesday night, according to the Associated Press.

However, he avoided questions about whether he would vote for the current Republican legislation to replace the law. Rather, he has a separate proposal that he devised with Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

One of Cassidy’s questioners reminded him of the first part of the Hippocratic Oath for physicians, “First do no harm....”

Cassidy’s event also saw people chanting “health care not wealth care” outside of the event.

And attendees groaned when he said he was “neutral” on the Paris climate accords and someone shouted “take a stand.”