Beds Are Ready for Senate’s Long Night on Health Care

The cots are out in the Capitol.
Ahead of the Senate’s expected vote-a-rama on health care legislation late into the night, a Capitol employee was seen Thursday wheeling a bed toward the majority leader’s offices.
The Senate is currently debating an overhaul to the 2010 health care law. Sometime in the evening, the chamber will move to a series of votes on amendments called a vote-a-rama that could culminate in a final vote on the tweaked bill. Stay tuned to RollCall.com for ongoing updates on the day’s — and night’s — events.
